Housing concerns, snow language, and more...

By Alex Hager,
Caitlin TanChris ClementsHannah HabermannJenna McMurtryMelodie Edwards
Published April 4, 2025 at 3:55 PM MDT
    Today on the show, healthcare providers with the Veterans Administration (VA) are worried that upcoming return-to-office orders might violate standards of patient privacy. A freshman legislator personally experienced mental health problems. We check in on how this impacted his lawmaking in the landscape. And, if you’ve been jonesing for some fresh Modern West episodes, you’re in luck. We have a preview of the new season. Those stories and more.

