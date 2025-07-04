Around Wyoming, Friday, July 4

People with celiac disease can eat a little easier thanks to a Powell couple. The Powell Tribune reports Seaton and Jill Smill are unable to eat gluten without getting seriously ill. It always put a damper on eating out. So, they partnered with a Taiwanese scientist and entrepreneur they knew from a previous business of theirs. They designed a simple, disposable device to test food to make sure it’s truly gluten-free. The couple is hoping to eventually expand the devices to test for other common allergens.

A Jackson high school sophomore soccer player has made history several times already. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Ruby Hoelscher was named Wyoming’s Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight year. It’s the first time a female soccer player has had a two-peat in nearly a decade. And, just two years in, she already holds the school’s goal record.

A hiking trail recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Oil City News reports the Casper Mountain Lions Club built Wyoming's first trail designed for people with visual impairments in 1975. The Lee McCune Braille Trail on Casper Mountain is delineated with ropes and signage written in Braille and print.

And, according to Dyrt, Cody BLM land is the seventh best place to camp in the country.