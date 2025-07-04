© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, July 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 4, 2025 at 6:53 AM MDT

People with celiac disease can eat a little easier thanks to a Powell couple. The Powell Tribune reports Seaton and Jill Smill are unable to eat gluten without getting seriously ill. It always put a damper on eating out. So, they partnered with a Taiwanese scientist and entrepreneur they knew from a previous business of theirs. They designed a simple, disposable device to test food to make sure it’s truly gluten-free. The couple is hoping to eventually expand the devices to test for other common allergens.

A Jackson high school sophomore soccer player has made history several times already. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Ruby Hoelscher was named Wyoming’s Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight year. It’s the first time a female soccer player has had a two-peat in nearly a decade. And, just two years in, she already holds the school’s goal record.

A hiking trail recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Oil City News reports the Casper Mountain Lions Club built Wyoming's first trail designed for people with visual impairments in 1975. The Lee McCune Braille Trail on Casper Mountain is delineated with ropes and signage written in Braille and print.

And, according to Dyrt, Cody BLM land is the seventh best place to camp in the country.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.