The economics of wolves, rural movie theaters, and more...
Stories
There's a change of tone, both statewide and nationally, in regards to climate and energy. President Trump declared a National Energy Emergency that seeks to sidestep climate protections and prop up the fossil fuel industry. In Wyoming, far-right lawmakers are denying climate change science through a ‘make carbon dioxide great again’ bill. We hear a debrief from Wyoming Public Radio’s energy reporter.
About 10,000 people in Wyoming have Alzheimer’s disease, and those numbers will likely only increase as our state’s population ages. What can you do today to keep your brain healthy?
It seems that every day a new headline tells a story of theaters shutting down. But in some parts of the West, including Wyoming, they’re still thriving.
With its newfound power, the Wyoming Freedom Caucus set out to pass its top five priorities within the first 10 days of the legislative session. The group says it hit the mark within eight days. WyoFile and Wyoming Public Radio break down what the caucus pushed through the House and how a couple of those bills veered away from the Freedom Caucus' original aims.
What’s the best way to tally up the costs and benefits of having wolves in Wyoming? That’s the question behind a new article in the travel magazine Matador.
A beloved gift shop celebrating Buffalo Bill Cody closed. What’s that mean for the showman’s legacy?Denver Parks and Recreation says the more than 100-year-old log building needs work. The agency says the closure presents an opportunity to revisit how Cody’s story is told.
Listen to the Full Show
