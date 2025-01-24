© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

The economics of wolves, rural movie theaters, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published January 24, 2025 at 4:54 PM MST
Today on the show, we’ll hear about a bill that seeks to “make carbon dioxide great again." It would stop a lot of Wyoming’s climate change mitigation efforts, but that doesn’t mean an emissions free for all. Big movie theater chains may be closing their doors across the country. But, in some small towns in our region, theaters are still vibrant community hubs. And, we hear some tips on keeping your brain healthy and reducing the risk of developing Alzheimer’s. Those stories and more.

Wyoming Public Media
