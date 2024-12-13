Juniper trees, winter recreation, and more...
You might remember from last year’s Open Spaces holiday show, we featured a story on a very “Wyoming” kind of Christmas tree hunt: a sagebrush. On the hunt was longtime Sublette County outfitter and mountain man Bill Webb. He’s back this year but on the hunt for another unique holiday tree.
As Wyoming’s recreation industry continues to grow, new trails and outdoor facilities are popping up all over the state to give mountain bikers, skiers, snowshoers and hikers more options for basking in the wilderness. That includes the Happy Jack Recreation Area near Laramie.
Jacqueline White is Northern Arapaho and the tribal relations specialist for the Food Bank of Wyoming. Her passion: increasing access to traditional foods. From White’s perspective, this goal is possible because of collaboration.
UW sprinter and long jumper, Sadie McMullen, is slated to compete on the World Cup Bobsled Circuit.
County firefighters are taking stock and sharing lessons learned after this year’s massive wildfires. The state saw about 2,000 wildfires, with over 850,000 acres burned.
