Anthrax, UW Football, fighting climate change, and more...

Open Spaces show rundown for November 15, 2024
Anthrax. Cattle. Ranchers. Government mistrust. The fallout of Elk Mountain’s rare disease outbreak.At least three ranches in the Elk Mountain area lost 50 cows to an all but unheard of disease in the U.S. Shortly after the cattle diagnosis, one rancher had potential symptoms of the disease too. We learn more about the handling of the rare disease and how it eroded some local trust in government and public health agencies.
Tackling climate change isn’t a top priority for Republicans, but Benji Backer says that can change.
Cowboy running back Sam Scott came to Wyoming to play defense, now he is the Cowboys leading rusher this year.A Cowboy recruited to play defense switched to offense this year becoming the leading rusher
A Lakota historian on how the railroad impacted bison in the 19th century: “The buffalo would not cross the tracks”Donovin Sprague is a member of the Minnicoujou Lakota tribe and an instructor at Sheridan College. He said the transcontinental railroad took a big toll on bison habitat.
A group called BridgeUSA organized a panel for student org leaders to talk about popular election topics