The election process, straw houses, and more...
Stories
In our final installment before the Nov. 5 election, we learn about what happens after the polls close at 7 p.m. and election officials start tallying results. We’ll also catch an update on legislative drop-outs.
Horse Creek is the last known free-flowing groundwater stream in Laramie County, meaning it’s fed by an underground aquifer rather than snowmelt. Its waters also weave through the history of the area. Students from two high schools on the Wind River Reservation and the University of Wyoming School of Law took a trip there to connect with the land.
In places with some of the harshest winter conditions in the lower 48, people are insulating their houses with straw. The alternative material is a way to lower carbon footprints and is surprisingly resilient.
The PBS documentary follows a few high school teams as they vie for spots in We The People, a civics competition that starts in high school classrooms and ends on a nationwide stage.
A new book explores the history of five Western states that ratified their constitutions in 1889.
Listen To The Full Show
