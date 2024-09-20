Rez Dogs, EMS Agency, Kid's Camp, and more...
Many emergency medical service agencies in Wyoming are struggling financially. Most have found ways to make ends meet despite rising costs and more complex expectations. But communities may have some difficult conversations ahead about how to pay for what many consider a necessary service.
Blue bears, purple moose and brightly-colored geometric shapes. This is the way artist DG House sees the animals and landscapes of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and how she brings them to life in her paintings. An enrolled member of the Cherokee Tribe of Northeast Alabama, House has been part of the Indigenous Arts and Cultural Demonstration residency program at Grand Teton National Park for decades.
Shelters are already at capacity. Now, climate-driven heat waves and wildfires are adding another layer of problems.
As summer comes to a close, we take a look back at a summer kids camp in Bondurant. Campers learn about fly-fishing, moving hay, riding horses – but more than that, a sense of community, teamwork and appreciation for the outdoors. It's part of Wyoming’s vision for training the next generation of outdoor leaders and conservationists.
