Open Spaces

Rez Dogs, EMS Agency, Kid's Camp, and more...

By Caitlin Tan,
Grady KirkpatrickHannah HabermannHanna MerzbachMelodie EdwardsNicky Ouellet
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:45 PM MDT
A dog walking across a body of water.
Henri Quatre
/
Flickr
Dogs on reservations are known for being adaptable, but extreme heat waves and wildfires are an extra challenge in some places.
    Today on Open Spaces, a summer camp lives out Wyoming’s vision for attracting young people to the state’s outdoor industry – even if camp chores include moving 90-pound hay bales. We hear from Cherokee painter DG House about how the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem inspires her art. Furry friends on RESERVATIONS are feeling the heat from CLIMATE CHANGE. And highlights of a bike race from Logan Utah, to Jackson Hole. Lo to Ja. Lotoja. Get it?Those stories and more on Open Spaces.

Open Spaces
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
Melodie Edwards
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
