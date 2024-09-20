Rez Dogs, EMS Agency, Kid's Camp, and more...

Today on Open Spaces, a summer camp lives out Wyoming’s vision for attracting young people to the state’s outdoor industry – even if camp chores include moving 90-pound hay bales. We hear from Cherokee painter DG House about how the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem inspires her art. Furry friends on RESERVATIONS are feeling the heat from CLIMATE CHANGE. And highlights of a bike race from Logan Utah, to Jackson Hole. Lo to Ja. Lotoja. Get it?

Those stories and more on Open Spaces.