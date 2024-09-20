© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces: Podcast

Rez Dogs, EMS Agency, Kid's Camp, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published September 20, 2024 at 5:45 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today on Open Spaces, a summer camp lives out Wyoming’s vision for attracting young people to the state’s outdoor industry – even if camp chores include moving 90-pound hay bales. We hear from Cherokee painter DG House about how the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem inspires her art. Furry friends on RESERVATIONS are feeling the heat from CLIMATE CHANGE. And highlights of a bike race from Logan Utah, to Jackson Hole. Lo to Ja. Lotoja. Get it?

Those stories and more on Open Spaces.

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media