Rural voters, event-based tourism, and more...

Beavers do it best. Humans recreate the animal’s engineering to restore a waterway in Sweetwater CountyWe zoom in on a water restoration project in southwest Wyoming, the headwaters of the Colorado River system that serves about 40 million people downstream. The goal is to restore the surrounding habitat and ultimately hold water on the landscape longer, a problem that's plaguing all of the West. And one way to address that? Humans acting like beavers.
The Road to Cheyenne is our special series previewing the primary elections. This week, we’re taking a look at legislative races in the central part of the state and we’ll dig into recently released campaign finance reports.
Schools are starting back up again around the state. This fall, the three Wyoming Indian Schools will each have a new addition to their libraries: a display of books organized by themes like courage and respect. The goal is to prioritize learning that’s rooted in Indigenous stories and values.
Gillette recently hosted some 55,000 people for Camporee – and looks to host more, perhaps smaller events, in the future.
It’s standard practice for voting equipment to be tested before an election. But this time at least three counties' results were not in accordance with a line in the Wyoming Election Code, according to the Wyoming GOP. They provided evidence for Goshen, Laramie and Albany Counties, but claim other counties also were in violation. So what is this law? What did the machines do wrong? And can we trust that voting will be secure and just in the upcoming election?
Candidates at the local, state and federal levels are courting the rural vote this election cycle. But rural folks don't vote as a bloc, and even our sense of who is rural often doesn't match how some voters see themselves.
Yellowstone National Park’s new bison plan allows the herd to grow by about 1,000 more than it's been in the past decade. Montana’s governor has threatened to sue. Meanwhile, the manager of a herd in Wyoming hopes the park will grow its herd, so he can grow his tribe’s, too.
