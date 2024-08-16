© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Rural voters, event-based tourism, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published August 16, 2024 at 4:05 PM MDT
Open Spaces Logo

Today on the show, a tribal bison manager in Wyoming says Yellowstone’s new plan to manage the animals is a good compromise. Three Fremont County schools are growing their libraries with new collections of Native books. These days, all eyes are on rural voters, especially since both presidential candidates picked running mates with rural roots. And, the primary is right around the corner - we look into recent complaints about tests for voting equipment. Those stories and more.

