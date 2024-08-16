Rural voters, event-based tourism, and more...
Today on the show, a tribal bison manager in Wyoming says Yellowstone’s new plan to manage the animals is a good compromise. Three Fremont County schools are growing their libraries with new collections of Native books. These days, all eyes are on rural voters, especially since both presidential candidates picked running mates with rural roots. And, the primary is right around the corner - we look into recent complaints about tests for voting equipment. Those stories and more.