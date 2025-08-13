Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 12

Two Sheridan College students earned top honors at the National SkillsUSA Competition. The Sheridan Press reports Nolan Schaff made fifth place in the computer numerical control programmer category. He had to create programs for a machine and create instructions for how to use it. Schaff also diagnosed certain programming errors and more. Cole Schoenewald took 10th place in photography, completing a variety of real world tasks designed to test comprehensive skills in the field.

A new app is helping Snake River rats use the water better. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Snake River Fund and Teton County/Jackson Parks and Rec created it. The app shows recreational easements, weather forecasts for sections of water, and temperatures and flows.

Recent visitors at Yellowstone National Park may have spotted an unusual trailerload traveling through. Buckrail reports a 12-foot-tall traveling protest statue of Elon Musk’s head was spotted recently, with slogans across the bottom referencing DOGE cuts.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming has the eighth best community college system in the country.