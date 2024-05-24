Wildlife conservation, coal struggles, and more

© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
By Caitlin Tan,
Chris ClementsGrady KirkpatrickHannah HabermannKamila Kudelska Melodie EdwardsTor Evenstad
Published May 24, 2024 at 3:54 PM MDT
A man in a bright orange shirt and hat sits on a roan horse in a corral.
Travis Shoopman
    Today on the show, the first-ever Sportsperson Conservation Forum tackled some of the biggest issues in the field this week. A Wyoming woman whose son was killed for being gay has won the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her advocacy work. A handful of recent federal rule changes target coal. And while the industry has been declining for a while now, Wyoming still heavily relies on it. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
Melodie Edwards
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
Tor Evenstad
Tor is originally from Wayzata, Minnesota and is a Sophomore Neuroscience and Film double major at Colorado College. He is particularly interested in documentary filmmaking, which led him to this opportunity where he can hone his skills of storytelling. He loves flyfishing and climbing! He has been listening to public radio for as long as he can remember, so he's excited to help tell the kinds of stories he listened to growing up.
