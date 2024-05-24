Wildlife conservation, coal struggles, and more
Segments
It’s not news to anyone that coal has been declining for a while now – production in Wyoming has almost halved since it peaked in 2008. But that decline could steepen thanks to recent federal rules and proposals.
Judy Shepard’s son, Matthew, was killed more than 25 years ago in an anti-gay hate crime. Wyoming Public Radio's Chris Clements spoke to Shepard recently about receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her advocacy, and the work Wyoming still needs to do to prevent the kind of violence that led to her son’s death.
Former Wyoming State Archeologist and author Mark Miller has written a new book, titled “A Sometimes Paradise: Reflections of Life in a Wyoming Ranch Family.” Wyoming Public Radio’s Grady Kirkpatrick recently spoke with Miller about the book.
Earlier this week, Gov. Mark Gordon brought together wildlife experts and the general public for the inaugural Sportsperson Conservation Forum. The forum took place at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois and covered topics like mule deer management and wildlife crossings. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann spoke with Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik about his takeaways from the event.
Recidivism rates in the U.S. are some of the highest in the world. And in Wyoming, 33 percent of inmates are back in prison within the first year. But studies show that animal therapy can help reduce that by teaching things like responsibility, nonviolence and empathy. Wyoming has a special program – one of only five in the country – that teaches inmates how to tame wild horses.
A couple of summers ago, the non-profit StoryCorps hosted an oral history project here in Wyoming in which veterans and their families recorded honest and personal stories about their military experience. We’re grateful to share those conversations now with our listeners. Today, we hear from 61-year-old Dianne Burner and her mother, Demi, as they recount fond memories of Dianne’s grandmother who joined the Navy in World War I, and stress the importance of passing on family history.
Listen to the Full Show
