January 12, 2024

By Caitlin Tan,
Caroline LlanesHannah HabermannJordan UplingerKamila Kudelska Katie KloppenburgMatt LasloNoa GreenspanScott Franz
Published January 12, 2024 at 4:35 PM MST
    Today on the show, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie dropped out of the Republican presidential race and took a jab at Wyoming senator John Barrasso on the way. We’ll hear how Wyoming’s U.S. delegation responded. A new book takes a look at some history in our state that really hasn’t been told before. And, Gillette recently wrapped up what will become a yearly competition of creative ingenuity and business innovation in Northeast Wyoming. Those stories and more.

