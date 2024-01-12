January 12, 2024
We all know about the Civil War, but during that same time period, another historical event happened in Wyoming that very few of us know about. Until now. The Platte River Raids happened over the course of three days in July of 1964. It’s a piece of history that previously hasn’t been well documented for the present day. Historian Janelle Molony wanted to change that. She compiled all of her work into the new book ‘Emigrant Tales of the Platte River Raids.’ Molony spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.
The Garfield County Public Library District faced backlash this year, as some people tried to restrict access to books in the adult section, citing safety concerns about children. But library staff remain committed to serving the community, especially through their children’s programming.
A Northern Arapaho climate activist reflects on their experience at the recent UN Climate ConferenceBig Wind Carpenter is a two-spirit member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and is from the Wind River Reservation. They currently work as the Tribal engagement coordinator at the Wyoming Outdoor Council and recently attended the United Nations Climate Conference in Dubai in December, also known as COP28. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann spoke with Carpenter a few days after they got back from the conference.
Chris Christie called out Sen. Barrasso when he withdrew from the presidential race. Why does it matter?Ahead of Iowa’s first in the nation GOP caucuses on Monday, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie dropped out of the contest – but not before taking a jab at Wyoming senior Senator John Barrasso and other Republicans who he calls “cowards.” Wyoming Public Radio correspondent Matt Laslo joined Kamila Kudelska from Washington to discuss.
Changing climate patterns and growing populations are having an impact on all of our lives, but it is also affecting birds and their migration patterns.
Last summer, the nonprofit StoryCorps hosted an oral history project here in Wyoming, in which veterans and their families recorded honest and personal stories about their military experience. We’re grateful and excited to share those conversations with our listeners as a monthly series on Open Spaces.In today’s story, we meet a husband and wife who reflect on their different journeys serving in the Air Force and how they’ve supported one another along the way.
Like hundreds of other ranchers in Colorado, the Stanko family is anxious about wolf packs being airlifted back to this state, where they were eradicated by the 1940s.
Today on the show, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie dropped out of the Republican presidential race and took a jab at Wyoming senator John Barrasso on the way. We’ll hear how Wyoming’s U.S. delegation responded. A new book takes a look at some history in our state that really hasn’t been told before. And, Gillette recently wrapped up what will become a yearly competition of creative ingenuity and business innovation in Northeast Wyoming. Those stories and more.