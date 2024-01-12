January 12, 2024

We all know about the Civil War, but during that same time period, another historical event happened in Wyoming that very few of us know about. Until now. The Platte River Raids happened over the course of three days in July of 1964. It’s a piece of history that previously hasn’t been well documented for the present day. Historian Janelle Molony wanted to change that. She compiled all of her work into the new book ‘Emigrant Tales of the Platte River Raids.’ Molony spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.

