© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces: Podcast

Open Spaces, January 12, 2024

By Wyoming Public Media
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:49 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Today on the show, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie dropped out of the Republican presidential race and took a jab at Wyoming senator John Barrasso on the way. We’ll hear how Wyoming’s U.S. delegation responded. A new book takes a look at some history in our state that really hasn’t been told before. And, Gillette recently wrapped up what will become a yearly competition of creative ingenuity and business innovation in Northeast Wyoming. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media