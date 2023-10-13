© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces
Open Spaces

October 13, 2023

By Hannah Habermann,
Kamila Kudelska Melodie EdwardsSavannah Maher
Published October 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM MDT
Visitors watch bison gathered by steaming thermal vents on the far side of the Yellowstone River.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
  • Three bison cross a road with cars stopped either direction.
    Open Spaces
    What’s next for bison management in Yellowstone National Park?
    Hannah Habermann
    By the late 1880s, less than twenty-five bison remained in Yellowstone National Park. Currently, the bison population in the park is between about 4,800 to 5,000. The size of the bison herd in Yellowstone and how to maintain that number has been a source of conversation, conflict, and collaboration over the decades. This August, the National Park Service released a 137 page draft of their Environmental Impact Statement for how to manage the shaggy creature within the park boundaries.
  • Open Spaces
    How the Yellowstone Bison Quarantine Program came to be
    Kamila Kudelska
    Since 2019, Yellowstone National Park has been sending bison to tribes across the nation. Known as the quarantine program, it took a lot of negotiations between stakeholders for it to go forward. Back in 2020, Kamila Kudelska explained why it's so hard to simply move the animal outside of Yellowstone.
  • Open Spaces
    Yakama Nation's first bison hunt in West Yellowstone
    Kamila Kudelska
    Starting in 2006, the state of Montana granted permission to a couple of tribes to hunt on federal public lands near Yellowstone National Park. That was due to a treaty that was agreed upon in 1855 that included tribes from the Pacific Northwest. The Yakama nation was the first tribe from Washington state to join in on the hunt. As tribal members drew tags and traveled to Yellowstone in 2018 to exercise their rights to hunt buffalo on public land for the first time, Wyoming Public Radio's Kamila Kudelska joined in.
  • Open Spaces
    After a lifetime of hard work, father and son return wild bison to the reservation
    Melodie Edwards
    On November 10, 2016, the Eastern Shoshone Tribe brought wild bison back to the Wind River Reservation. They set ten young wild bison loose on 300 acres. Dick Baldes spent his entire career as a biologist working to bring wildlife back to the reservation. And it was his son, Jason, who helped make the bison release a reality. Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards attended the release ceremony.
  • A man stands in a field filming nearby bison.
    Open Spaces
    With the help of Indigenous historians, a film tells of the demise and partial recovery of bison
    Melodie Edwards
    The name Ken Burns has become synonymous with American history documentaries. You probably know some of them like “The Civil War,” “Country Music,” and “The Roosevelts.” Now Burns has done something he’s never done before: released a new PBS series that traces the history of an animal. It’s called “The American Buffalo.” Wyoming Public Radio’s Melodie Edwards talked to Burns about why he chose this subject and why now.
  • Open Spaces
    Historic buffalo transfer shows an alternative to Yellowstone's annual cull
    Savannah Maher
    Hundreds of bison, sometimes known as buffalo, are slaughtered outside of Yellowstone National Park every year. It's a population control measure. But as Wyoming Public Radio’s Savanna Mahrer reports, some tribal nations are intervening.
  • Open Spaces: Podcast
    Open Spaces, October 13, 2023
    Wyoming Public Media
    The bison, also known as the American buffalo, is an iconic animal of the West. But its path has been a fraught one. We’re going to take a look back at reintroducing bison in Wyoming. We look at why the bison quarantine program started. We go back to when we attended the first bison release on the Wind River Reservation - a long time goal for both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes. We look at what the current management of the bison looks like now and its plan for the future. And we’ll wrap up with an exclusive interview with filmmaker Ken Burns on his most recent documentary, "The American Buffalo." Those stories and more.

Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West with the National Outdoor Leadership School.
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
Melodie Edwards
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
Savannah Maher
Savannah comes to Wyoming Public Media from NPR’s midday show Here & Now, where her work explored everything from Native peoples’ fraught relationship with American elections to the erosion of press freedoms for tribal media outlets. A proud citizen of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, she’s excited to get to know the people of the Wind River reservation and dig into the stories that matter to them.
