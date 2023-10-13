Yakama Nation's first bison hunt in West Yellowstone

Starting in 2006, the state of Montana granted permission to a couple of tribes to hunt on federal public lands near Yellowstone National Park. That was due to a treaty that was agreed upon in 1855 that included tribes from the Pacific Northwest. The Yakama nation was the first tribe from Washington state to join in on the hunt. As tribal members drew tags and traveled to Yellowstone in 2018 to exercise their rights to hunt buffalo on public land for the first time, Wyoming Public Radio's Kamila Kudelska joined in.

