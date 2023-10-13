© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A place where stories, music, culture, & people all come together. Wyoming Public Media — donate today.
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces: Podcast

Open Spaces, October 13, 2023

By Wyoming Public Media
Published October 13, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

The bison, also known as the American buffalo, is an iconic animal of the West. But its path has been a fraught one. We’re going to take a look back at reintroducing bison in Wyoming. We look at why the bison quarantine program started. We go back to when we attended the first bison release on the Wind River Reservation - a long time goal for both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes. We look at what the current management of the bison looks like now and its plan for the future. And we’ll wrap up with an exclusive interview with filmmaker Ken Burns on his most recent documentary, "The American Buffalo." Those stories and more.

Open Spaces: Podcast
Stay Connected
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media