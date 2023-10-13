Open Spaces, October 13, 2023

The bison, also known as the American buffalo, is an iconic animal of the West. But its path has been a fraught one. We’re going to take a look back at reintroducing bison in Wyoming. We look at why the bison quarantine program started. We go back to when we attended the first bison release on the Wind River Reservation - a long time goal for both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes. We look at what the current management of the bison looks like now and its plan for the future. And we’ll wrap up with an exclusive interview with filmmaker Ken Burns on his most recent documentary, "The American Buffalo." Those stories and more.

