July 7, 2023
Just southeast of Rawlins on the Overland Trail Ranch, federal and local officials broke ground with shovels on the TransWest Express Transmission Project. It will be a 732-mile powerline that will transfer Wyoming’s wind-generated electricity to the southwest. This is just one way the Biden Administration hopes to achieve 100 percent ‘clean’ energy by 2035.
When did horses become a part of Western Indigenous communities? That’s the focus of a recent study that challenges long-held ideas. But it also highlights the importance of decolonizing science.
On July 2, the Air Force Academy Band played in the Cheyenne Amphitheater. The free show was called “Sounds of Liberty.” Wyoming Public Radio’s Eric Vigil sat down with one of the band's members to talk about what the band is all about.
In Wyoming, July 3rd is known to some as “Treaty Day” – a day that commemorates the signing of the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868. The Eastern Shoshone and Shoshone-Bannock tribes signed this treaty with the U.S. government 155 years ago, creating what is now the Wind River Reservation. This year, the Fort Bridger Historic Site made some changes to its annual Treaty Day celebration to emphasize the on-going presence of tribal communities in the area.
VA officials are raising awareness of expanded healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to toxinsThe Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT Act) is a law enacted last August. It expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits, and other toxic substances. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with Michael Elbrecht of the Sheridan VA system, which covers three quarters of the state, about how this legislation affects Wyoming veterans.
The Wyoming Sheep and Wool Festival was held earlier this month in Kemmerer. It was meant to celebrate the state's sheep and wool producers and help bring the industry to light with the public.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) has decided to build a Temple in Cody. A Temple is not just a church. To LDS members, also known as Mormons, it has a special purpose and a special construction. That construction has drawn criticism from neighbors because its large lighted tower will be more than 100 feet tall from the ground. That’s about the height of a ten story building in a rural neighborhood. The town of Cody doesn’t have a ten story building.
