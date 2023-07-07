Open Spaces, July 7, 2023

Today on the show, farm and ranch lands across the West are facing many threats. Now, the federal government is pushing to preserve more agricultural open spaces. Wyoming is exploring renewable energy projects as a way to continue being a top energy producing state. A new act is dramatically expanding the health benefits for veterans exposed to Agent Orange, burn pits, and other toxic substances. And a recent study focuses on the early spread of horses throughout Indigenous communities in the West. It challenges long-held ideas and also highlights the importance of decolonizing science. Those stories and more.