May 19, 2023
Segments
-
A small coal town community in southwest Wyoming was privy to a preview of plans for a proposed, first of its kind nuclear plant. The TerraPower nuclear plant is scheduled to open near Kemmerer by 2030. The event brought several officials to town – including a ‘celebrity’ appearance. Following this closely is the Casper Star Tribune’s energy reporter Nicole Pollack. She spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.
-
Since February, TODO TV has aired two local newscasts a day, along with other Latino-focused cultural programming. That includes international shows like Aqui Estoy, which discussed issues like migration, art, and politics in the Latin world.
-
Baseball has been played in communities large and small since its inception in the 19th century. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with Tim Hagerty, a minor league baseball broadcaster who once called games in the state. Hagerty recently released a book of his stories and memories called "Tales from the Dugout: 1001 Humorous, Inspirational & Wild Anecdotes from Minor League Baseball."
-
This past January, one might’ve gone to the grocery store looking for eggs but the shelves were empty. And if there were eggs, they may have been costly. Melissa Hemken owns Melissahof Hatchery, a pastured poultry business in Lander. As a result, Hemken said her business saw a huge demand for eggs.
-
The allure of American Cowboys attracts many people to our area to visit. But it turns out that cowboys do not only exist in the West. Known as the Butteri in Italy, some say the Italian tradition goes back centuries and has a surprising connection to Buffalo Bill Cody.
-
Laramie endured extreme weather events in 2020 and 2021, but researchers have been unable to accurately track small migratory songbirds to see how they are being affected. Recently, researchers from the University of Wyoming began using a new tracking device to learn more about small songbird migration patterns.
-
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, a bedrock environmental law in the United States with far reaching impacts.
Listen to the Full Show
-
