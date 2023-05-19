© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Open Spaces: Podcast

Open Spaces, May 19, 2023

By Wyoming Public Media
Published May 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Open Spaces podcast logo
Wyoming Public Radio

Today on the show, it's the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, a landmark and sometimes controversial law in the world of wildlife conservation. Extreme weather events are affecting birds’ migration patterns, so University of Wyoming researchers recently began using a tracking device that is light enough to attach to small songbirds. And we learn about cowboys in Italy that have a unique connection to American cowboys. And Jackson Hole now has a local TV station devoted to the Spanish-speaking community. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media