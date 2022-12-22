December 23, 2022
Segments
Wyoming Public Radio asked listeners to share their holiday traditions – whether that be favorite foods or activities, both new and old. And lucky for us, we got a variety of answers.
The Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange is an organization that serves children in crisis and provides material support to families and foster parents taking care of them in Sheridan and Johnson counties. The demand for their services has risen this year and is expected to continue into the next. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with the Exchange’s Carla Crayton about what they’re doing this holiday season and what they’re preparing for next year.
With sirens blaring and lights flashing, about 30 different law enforcement vehicles gathered in the corner of the Laramie Walmart parking lot last week. These officers and their elementary-aged passengers were part of Shop with a Cop. About 30 kids rode along with the officers to Walmart.
As the holidays begin, the war in Ukraine drags on. Russia’s invasion has altered Christmas traditions, while the winter weather makes it more difficult to deliver medical supplies.
In Rock Springs, the mall provided a vaulted ceiling for big echoey resonance for a Christmas music concert. What makes it special is that all the instruments are tubas and euphoniums. The low tones drifted from TJ Maxx to Ross Dress for Less. People listened while getting some holiday shopping done. Tuba Christmas is a series of national concerts featuring the tuba and euphonium.
Mindy Uitterdyk helps run the "Letters to Santa" program at the UniWyo Credit Union, which accepted letters to the North Pole this year. It also helps publish them in the Laramie Boomerang on Christmas Eve. She caught up with Wyoming Public Radio’s Will Walkey to talk about it.
Listen To The Full Show
