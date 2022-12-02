© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces podcast logo
Open Spaces

December 2, 2022

Published December 2, 2022 at 4:23 PM MST
Wyoming Goldback .jpg
Will Walkey/Mountain West News Bureau
A Wyoming “goldback” worth about $20. The company that makes the bill says it contains 1/200th of an ounce of 24-karat gold.
    Today on the show, a challenge to Wyoming's abortion ban is now headed to the state's supreme court. We head to the one clinic that provides medical abortions in the state. Some precious metals dealers have seen a recent uptick in people interested in alternative currencies as inflation has risen. We'll hear an interview with Aziz Abu Sarah. He recently came to Wyoming to talk about his life work - helping people across the globe understand each other and let go of hate. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Friday Otuya
Friday Otuya is a graduate student of International Studies at UW. Within the last 5 years he has worked as a sports and tech journalist in Africa. He reported on electronic waste management in Lagos - Africa's largest megacity, the electoral process in Nigeria, the state of the trans-West African coastal highway, conservation, irregular migration, and other socioeconomic issues. Friday thrives on both radio and TV. He loves running, biking and is an avid lover of American history and the founding documents.
Hanna Merzbach
Hugh Cook
Hugh Cook is Wyoming Public Radio's Northeast Reporter, based in Gillette. A fourth-generation Northeast Wyoming native, Hugh joined Wyoming Public Media in October 2021 after studying and working abroad and in Washington, D.C. for the late Senator Mike Enzi.
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
Will Walkey
Will Walkey is Wyoming Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau. He first arrived in Wyoming in 2020, where he covered Teton County for KHOL 89.1 FM in Jackson. His work has aired on NPR and numerous member stations throughout the Rockies, and his story on elk feedgrounds in Western Wyoming won a regional Murrow award in 2021.
