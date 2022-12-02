December 2, 2022

Today on the show, a challenge to Wyoming's abortion ban is now headed to the state's supreme court. We head to the one clinic that provides medical abortions in the state. Some precious metals dealers have seen a recent uptick in people interested in alternative currencies as inflation has risen. We'll hear an interview with Aziz Abu Sarah. He recently came to Wyoming to talk about his life work - helping people across the globe understand each other and let go of hate. Those stories and more.

Listen • 50:00