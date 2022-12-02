December 2, 2022
Segments
-
The University of Wyoming recently welcomed Aziz Abu Sarah to speak at the campus. He grew up as a Palestinian in Jerusalem and is known internationally for his work in conflict resolution, peace building and using tourism as a way to educate people. Abu Sarah has been featured in a TED talk, National Geographic and the New York Times. He recently sat down with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.
-
Home renters and home buyers in Wyoming are facing a crisis. Some people are homeless or on the verge of being homeless. Others cannot afford existing homes or are just one misfortune away from housing instability. While for many first-time home buyers, housing is simply not available. Melissa Noah works with the Wyoming Housing Network, a nonprofit that develops affordable housing across the state. She spoke to Wyoming Public Radio’s Friday Otuya.
-
Phones rang and patients filed through the waiting room at the Women's Health & Family Care Clinic in Jackson on Nov. 30. It was a typical Wednesday at the clinic - which just so happens to be the only place to get an abortion in Wyoming.
-
The Ford Wyoming Center, formerly known as the Casper Events Center, is celebrating its 40 anniversary this year. It’s hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment, music, politics, and sports over the last four decades. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with Brad Murphy, the facility’s general manager, about its history, how it’s celebrating 40 years, and its future.
-
The Colorado River's foundational agreement is 100 years old this month. And while the document among seven western states was groundbreaking for its time, it's currently left the southwest to grapple with a massive gap between water supply and demand.
-
The Riverton Peace Mission's winter clothes drive provided around 50 people with items like coats, sleeping bags, and winter weather gear. It was the first time the Riverton Peace Mission held a clothes drive. Carol Harper helped collect donations and said the recent death of a community member made their group want to take action.
-
A new currency is gaining popularity in several states in our region. The company that makes it is using new technology to simplify buying and reselling a precious metal.
Listen to the Full Show
-
