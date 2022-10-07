October 7, 2022
Listen to The Full show
Today on the show, hay prices are at an all time high, mostly because of inflation, and it's costing farmers more than ever to produce hay. We take a look at how Wyoming's economy is faring since COVID-19. And we'll hear how the Wyoming Department of Health is prioritizing behavioral health care. Those stories and more.
Segments
The cost of goods has increased in America by about nine percent over the last year, which is the largest increase in 40 years. It has affected the price of everything, including groceries, gas, clothes and hay, an essential good for livestock in our region.
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
Some jobs are coming back in Wyoming after the effects of the pandemic, but others aren’t as quicklyThe COVID-19 pandemic impacted seemingly every sector of the global economy. And those impacts are continuing to make their mark on the national and Wyoming economies. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook asked Wenlin Liu of the state’s Department of Administration and Information's Economic Analysis Division how the Cowboy state is holding up after COVID.
Sharing the pain of scarcity goes against Western water law – but this Nevada farm community is trying it anyway.
The Department of Health hopes mental health reforms will stop people from falling through the cracksThe Wyoming Department of Health is in the progress of reorienting its priority populations in the mental health sector. The department director Stefan Johansson said this reform was needed as the financial support for behavioral health continues to grow. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska asked Johansson how the state decided reforming mental health was needed.
Last September, a woman found what is likely the first DNA-confirmed death cap mushroom in our region. The extremely toxic fungus is a concern for parents and pet owners, alike.