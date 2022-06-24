June 24, 2022

The stories of Native American communities have often been underreported and underrepresented when it comes to their experiences accessing healthcare and the impacts that are still felt today. Centuries of abuse, government mismanagement, distrust, and racism have been a regular part of that story. But a temporary exhibit that is part of the collection at the Western Heritage Center in Billings, Montana is telling that story about the experiences on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations. Wyoming Public Radio's Hugh Cook spoke with the Museum at the Bighorn's Jessica Salzman.

