June 24, 2022
In this episode, following the announcement that Roe Vs. Wade was overturned…some were delighted and others were not. We'll hear from some of them. A critical Northern Arapaho food program struggles with rising prices. Governor Mark Gordon joins us on the program to talk about some other issues facing the state and we will discuss the forest fire season. Those stories and more.
Segments
The Wyoming State Forester says he is expecting a bigger than average fire season. Bill Crapser joins Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck to discuss that and the fact that the number of available firefighters is diminishing.
Following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, those in Wyoming are wondering what happens next. During the last legislative session, Wyoming lawmakers passed a so called "trigger bill" that bans abortions in the state except in the case of rape, incest, or the possibility of death or serious bodily injury for the mother, which likely would have to be certified by doctors.
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is seeking re-election, saying that he has a number of things he still wants to accomplish. It's been a tough four years with the pandemic and the ups and downs of Wyoming's economy. One issue that's concerned people is his apparent opposition to Medicaid expansion. His concern is about spending state money on the program. Gordon says he's working on making insurance and healthcare more affordable for others.
The stories of Native American communities have often been underreported and underrepresented when it comes to their experiences accessing healthcare and the impacts that are still felt today. Centuries of abuse, government mismanagement, distrust, and racism have been a regular part of that story. But a temporary exhibit that is part of the collection at the Western Heritage Center in Billings, Montana is telling that story about the experiences on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations. Wyoming Public Radio's Hugh Cook spoke with the Museum at the Bighorn's Jessica Salzman.
Yellowstone National Park was closed for a little over a week due to historic flooding but the southern loop reopened this week. As Wyoming's most well known attraction, gateway communities are nervous about how this will impact the state's second biggest industry. Wyoming Public Radio's Kamila Kudelska asked the Wyoming Office of Tourism's executive director Diane Shober how the closing mid-season impacted the industry.
This weekend is Wind River Pride in Lander. Events include a picnic, costume contests, a youth panel, and a drag show. Ariella Kamil is an organizer with Wind River Pride and they talk to Wyoming Public Radio's Taylar Stagner about the importance of pride celebrations in Wyoming.
This is a mobile food pick up spot for kids from 6 months to 18 years old who might be without food during the summer months. This is one of five stations that serves the Northern Arapaho community. It is supported by the tribe with additional assistance from the state. But the program is becoming harder to fund.