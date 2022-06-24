© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

Governor Gordon discusses health, education and property taxes

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published June 24, 2022 at 5:06 PM MDT
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is seeking re-election, saying that he has a number of things he still wants to accomplish. It's been a tough four years with the pandemic and the ups and downs of Wyoming's economy. One issue that's concerned people is his apparent opposition to Medicaid expansion. His concern is about spending state money on the program. Gordon says he's working on making insurance and healthcare more affordable for others.

Bob Beck
Bob Beck has been News Director of Wyoming Public Radio since 1988. During his time as News Director WPR has won over 100 national, regional and state news awards.
