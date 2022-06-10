June 10th, 2022

Today on the show thousands of people attended Former President Donald Trump's rally in Casper. Attendees want more of Trump's influence in the GOP. We'll hear how a water shortage in Rawlins could be foreshadowing what's to come in many Western communities. New grant funding climate change research at the University of Wyoming will help state residents deal with drought and other effects. Plus a conversation with the Democratic candidate for State Superintendent Sergio Maldonado. Those stories and more...

