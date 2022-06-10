© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
Open Spaces podcast logo
Open Spaces

June 10th, 2022

Published June 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM MDT
High school students write chalk messages on a sidewalk in a grassy area. The most prominent one reads "END GUN VIOLENCE NOW."
Kyle S. Mackie
/
KHOL
Listen To The Full Show
  • Open Spaces podcast logo
    Open Spaces: Podcast
    Open Spaces June 10, 2022
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show thousands of people attended Former President Donald Trump's rally in Casper. Attendees want more of Trump's influence in the GOP. We'll hear how a water shortage in Rawlins could be foreshadowing what's to come in many Western communities. New grant funding climate change research at the University of Wyoming will help state residents deal with drought and other effects. Plus a conversation with the Democratic candidate for State Superintendent Sergio Maldonado. Those stories and more...
Segments

Open Spaces
Bob Beck
Bob Beck has been News Director of Wyoming Public Radio since 1988. During his time as News Director WPR has won over 100 national, regional and state news awards.
See stories by Bob Beck
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Hugh Cook
Hugh Cook is Wyoming Public Radio's Northeast Reporter, based in Gillette. A fourth-generation Northeast Wyoming native, Hugh joined Wyoming Public Media in October 2021 after studying and working abroad and in Washington, D.C. for the late Senator Mike Enzi.
See stories by Hugh Cook
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor
Kyle Mackie
Melodie Edwards
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
See stories by Melodie Edwards
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner