June 10th, 2022
Today on the show thousands of people attended Former President Donald Trump's rally in Casper. Attendees want more of Trump's influence in the GOP. We'll hear how a water shortage in Rawlins could be foreshadowing what's to come in many Western communities. New grant funding climate change research at the University of Wyoming will help state residents deal with drought and other effects. Plus a conversation with the Democratic candidate for State Superintendent Sergio Maldonado. Those stories and more...
It's campaign season and for the next couple of months we will meet some candidates from some key races and while we'll spend a lot of time talking with Republicans, let's start things off with a Democrat. Sergio Maldonado Sr. has been an educator for 30 years and is finishing up doctoral work at the University of Wyoming. Maldonado tells Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck that he's been in a classroom his whole life.
How a small Wyoming town’s water shortages could set an example for other Western towns in the futureRawlins and Sinclair have recently been facing water shortages as the result of aging and neglected infrastructure, but also drought. Experts suggest that many towns across the West could face similar problems in the future.
Former President Donald Trump's Save America rally on May 28 drew thousands of attendees to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, many of whom were eager to see the 45th president go after incumbent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.
Climate change is forcing Wyoming residents to learn how to live with an altered, erratic environment. Researchers at the University of Wyoming will help with that, thanks to a new grant for research and outreach.
More than 100 Jackson Hole High School students walked out of class during the last week of school to protest gun violence.
This week in Bozeman, librarians, historians, scientists and the public gathered to share ideas for how to preserve the history of Yellowstone National Park. This year is the park's 150th anniversary. Dayton Duncan, an award winning author and a collaborator on Ken Burns documentaries for over 30 years, gave the keynote address at the Conversations on Collecting Yellowstone Conference. Wyoming Public Radio's Melodie Edwards sat down with Duncan and asked him about the title of his talk, "Happenstance and History."