Interviews on Wyoming Sounds
Interview with Northern Arapaho musician and artist Christian Wallowing Bull about his new video titled Wallowing Bull.Wallowing Bull explores the cultural significance of the American Bison and was filmed on the Wind River Reservation.
Grady Kirkpatrick talked with Americana Singer/Songwriter Michael Martin Murphey ahead of the 30th Anniversary of his Cowboy Christmas Tour.
Laramie native and MOJA producer Carl Gustafson on Wyoming Sounds.Grady Kirkpatrick talks with project producer Carl Gustafson from Laramie about MOJA: A Music Saga. It's the story of African-influenced music through seven generations.
Guitar Master, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Latin, Blues Rock legend Carlos Santana talked with Grady Kirkpatrick about his beginnings and the new album, Blessings and Miracles, ahead of his concert in Casper April 6, 2022.