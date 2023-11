Country & Western musician Tris Munsick from Sheridan spoke with Grady Kirkpatrick about signing on with a new Wyoming based record label Big Horn Records and about the new single and video Desperate Situation.

https://bighornrecords.net/home/

Music video by Tris Munsick and the Innocents entitled Desperate Situation. https://youtu.be/bIBZ5NsOJ70?si=0fxL_xUZUfLmyyev