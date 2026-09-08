Fly Fishing Chronicles #628: Toppan Rare Book Library

The Toppan Rare Book Library houses an impressive collection of fly-fishing volumes from both the United States and Europe. Among the gems is an early edition of Izaak Walton's The Compleat Angler from 1759, a classic in the world of angling literature.

Another book worth a look is The Compleat Fisher from 1704. This tiny volume fits easily in the palm of your hand. It promises readers insights into the haunts of fish and declares that angling, of all other recreations, is the most innocent and contemplative.

The 1828 book titled The Angler’s Guide Containing Easy Instructions for the Youthful Beginner has advice on making fishing line from horsehair and a recipe for stewing carp in its own blood.

Surprisingly, the library also holds three fishing books written by Zane Grey, better known for his Western novels. Grey, an accomplished angler himself, set numerous deep-sea fishing records.

With more than 500 angling titles, the Toppan Library at UW’s American Heritage Center is a true catch for any fishing enthusiast.