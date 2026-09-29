Melissa Aldana with Gonzalo Rubalcaba: Tiny Desk Concert

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month .

What tenor saxophonist Melissa Aldana and pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba offer at El Tiny is the soul of the Latin American song book. Most of these compositions come from Filin, their collaborative album of Cuban ballads from the 1940s to the '60s — songs that were originally popular for their lyrics, interpreted here with nuanced, instrumental performances.

Aldana grew up listening to jazz in her native Chile. Both her dad and her grandfather were jazz musicians. On tenor sax, Aldana takes a very dramatic lead with both her lyricism as well as her deeply resonant tone. From Havana, Rubalcaba is a master of space and time, having played the most well known names in both Cuba and the U.S. His presence adds a layer of musical and emotional heft, as well as a delicate authority that comes from a lifetime in jazz. Together they embody the deeply felt passions that fuel so much of the music from Latin America and the Caribbean.

SET LIST

"Dime Si Eres Tú"

"Imágenes"

"Little Church"

"Unconscious Whispers"

MUSICIANS

Melissa Aldana: tenor sax

Gonzalo Rubalcaba: piano

Pablo Menares: bass

Kush Abadey: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Felix Contreras

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer/Mix: Neil Tevault

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Mitra I. Arthur, Michael Zamora

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Maia Stern, Kara Frame

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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