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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 29, 2026 at 7:44 AM MDT

A long distance runner recently passed through the state on a mission to raise money for kids to get mental health support. The Douglas Budget reports Devon Edwards is a counselor who works with teens. He is running from Massachusetts to Oregon as part of Project Run Across America, with proceeds going to help kids get mental health support. And on the days he’s not running, he’s still virtually meeting with clients.

A University of Wyoming professor was tapped to help out after the recent floods in Nepal. The International Charter Space and Major Disasters contacted Ramesh Sivanpillai to help map areas damaged by the flood. He analyzed satellite imagery to help first responders on the ground locate missing people.

Two small business owners are challenging their community to find out how far $20 can go locally. The Basin Republican Rustler reports Ronda Thatch and Camie Smith launched the #BigHornBasin20Challenge. The social media campaign encourages people to spend $20 at a local business and share a photo about it on social media, challenging friends and family to do the same. They want to remind people just how much of a difference spending even small amounts at home can do for the local community.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel