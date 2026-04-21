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Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Finding Success in Hollywood #589 - Wanda Tuchock Papers

Published April 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Wanda Tuchock at work, 1944. Box 10, Wanda Tuchock papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Finding Success in Hollywood - Wanda Tuchock Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Wanda Tuchock at work, 1944. Box 10, Wanda Tuchock papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Front page of the script for the film Finishing School by Wanda Tuchock and Laird Doyle, January 20, 1934. Box 2, Wanda Tuchock papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Finding Success in Hollywood - Wanda Tuchock Papers image2.jpg
Front page of the script for the film Finishing School by Wanda Tuchock and Laird Doyle, January 20, 1934. Box 2, Wanda Tuchock papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Character analysis for the film Finishing School by Wanda Tuchock and Laird Doyle, 1934. Box 10, Wanda Tuchock papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Finding Success in Hollywood - Wanda Tuchock Papers image3.jpg
Character analysis for the film Finishing School by Wanda Tuchock and Laird Doyle, 1934. Box 10, Wanda Tuchock papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of a scene from the film Finishing School, 1934. Box 9, Wanda Tuchock papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Finding Success in Hollywood - Wanda Tuchock Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of a scene from the film Finishing School, 1934. Box 9, Wanda Tuchock papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Wanda Tuchock was born in 1898 in Pueblo, Colorado. She attended the University of California at Berkeley. Her first job was as an advertising copy writer for a San Francisco department store, but she had bigger ambitions. Before she turned thirty, she moved to Hollywood, with the intention of becoming a screenwriter. At the time, it was an unusual occupation for a woman.

Tuchock’s first Hollywood job was script girl. She made $22.50 a week. Unafraid to speak her mind, she pitched ideas to the directors she worked with. Before long she was writing scripts. Some were based on her own original ideas; others were adaptations of novels and short stories.

Among Tuchock’s credits are screenwriter for Hallelujah, a 1929 film that featured one of the first all-African American casts. She was both writer and director of the 1934 film Finishing School and has dozens of other script credits to her name. Tuchock’s character driven plotlines resonated with audiences.

Learn more in the Wanda Tuchock papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250