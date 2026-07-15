Providing journalists and newsrooms with the tools, resources and ideas to thrive in the next chapter of local news.
Report for America is a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. It is structured to harness the skills and idealism of an emerging group of journalists plus the creative spirit of local news organizations.
Its mission is to strengthen our communities and our democracy through local journalism that is truthful, fearless, fair and smart. Participating newsroom partners include nonprofit and for-profit organizations, daily and weekly newspapers, digital only newsrooms, TV and radio stations. They’ve been in every state, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam.
Teal Davis is Wyoming Public Media's corps member covering environmental issues based in Laramie. She's also part of the new Western Environmental Reporting Collaborative (WERC)
, a partnership helmed by the nonprofit news outlet High Country News
with Report for America and local news organizations across the region.