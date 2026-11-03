Public lands, healthcare and chocolate milk prices: Issues for Thermopolis voters

Voters flocked to the polls at the fairgrounds in Thermopolis this sunny Tuesday morning.

Many said “no” to being interviewed, but the few who agreed focused on protecting public lands, supporting young people and investing in healthcare, along with what they see as traditional Wyoming values.

Here are some of their voices:

Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media Susan Blevins, who lives in the Wyoming Pioneer Home, shows off her voting stickers after casting her ballot at the Thermopolis Fairgrounds on Nov. 3, 2026.

Susan Blevins: Hi, my name is Susan Blevins. I'm here because I'm an American. I'm an old lady that lives in the pioneer home.

I want America to be American and not sell itself off and continue to be the beautiful nation it was and has the potential to be. With prices up, families are suffering.

So they've suffered before through the '30s, and they rallied, and it's about doggone time they do it again.

They got some beautiful ideas. [U.S. House Rep. Harriet] Hageman and [Thermopolis] Mayor Adam [Estenson].

Sam Korhel: My name's Sam Korhel. I work at Wyo-Ben. We work with bentonite.

I'm here strictly for public lands. I'm a fly fishing guide part-time. I'm voting against Harriet Hageman due to her want to get rid of and change the public lands and the Roadless Rule .

I just don't want my public lands attacked.

Andrea Stannard: My name is Andrea Stannard. I'm the administrator at Thermopolis Rehab and Wellness, the nursing home.

Eric Barlow is going to help rural healthcare [and] rural hospitals. In Thermopolis [Hot Springs] County, we have one very tiny hospital and one nursing home. This hospital has to send a lot of people out through Life Flight, and we need the resources here so we can keep people in town.

Paul Berry: I'm Paul Berry. I'm from a family of traditional Wyomingites. I don't like the fact that people come into our town and they espouse radical right-wing views and say that they are happy to have found a place where they can live with people who agree with them.

I'm not planning on voting for the fascist slate today. I certainly plan on voting for James Byrd [for U.S. Senate].

Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media Paul Berry, a semi-retired Thermopolis resident, grins before casting his ballot at the Thermopolis Fairgrounds on Nov. 3, 2026.

James Crow: I'm James Crow.

Joseph Crow: My name is Joseph “JoJo” Crow. My parents brought me out here.

Hanna Merzbach: Are there any particular issues that you want your elected officials to be working on?

James Crow: Lowering prices.

JoJo Crow: He has a habit of complaining about chocolate milk prices and gas prices, and all kinds of prices because most prices nowadays are higher than Willie Nelson.

Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media The Crow family stands outside the Thermopolis fair building before voting on Nov. 3, 2026. It was JoJo Crow's first time voting.

Jim Schwalbe: My name is Jim Schwalbe. I just wanna come out and vote my conservative values. I'm just gonna vote pretty much Republican all the way, keep things the way they're going.

Logan Kay: My name is Logan Kay. I work at the hospital, Hot Springs Health.

I think that tax is a big, scary word for a lot of people. They really like [it] when they see a decrease in tax. But they may not understand the full extent of what taxation does. To allow money to go back into the community in the form of healthcare, in the form of public service, in the form of public transportation, those types of things are so important in moving a community forward and honestly keeping people happy. Having a happy community also makes a healthy community.

I will be voting no to Prop 1.

Hanna Merzbach / Wyoming Public Media Amanda Coxbill stands outside the fair building in Thermopolis before voting on Nov. 3, 2026.

Amanda Coxbill: I am Amanda Coxbill. I work remotely for an automotive parts company.

I grew up in Wyoming and lived on both coasts, worked, and during COVID moved back.

I want more people like me, professionals, to move back to small towns, raise their children, and still make a living wage.

I think Thermopolis needs to continue to focus on bringing young people to this community so we can continue to grow and develop and not have our town die.

Editor’s Note: Due to time constraints, the web version of the story has more voices included in it than the audio.