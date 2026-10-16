Judge denies Wyoming AI candidate

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Cheyenne man’s dream of running an artificial intelligence (AI) candidate for the United States Senate has been dashed.

The Wyoming U.S. District Court dismissed Victor Miller’s attempt to run an AI bot under the name Vic for office. Miller said in his initial complaint that his application to appear on the 2026 primary ballot was rejected, that he was the only candidate for U.S. Senate required to provide written confirmation that he or she was a person, and his $768 filing fee was refunded.

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray said state and federal law clearly outline that to be a candidate for office, you must be a human being. Gray added his office told Miller he needed to change his application to clarify he was a human, something Gray said Miller refused to do.

U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson dismissed the case without prejudice on Sept. 22.