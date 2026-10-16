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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Judge denies Wyoming AI candidate

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT
Two men are digitally edited with tv bar effects
Jordan Uplinger
/
Wyoming Public Media
Victor Miller (Left) and Chuck Gray (Right)

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Cheyenne man’s dream of running an artificial intelligence (AI) candidate for the United States Senate has been dashed.

The Wyoming U.S. District Court dismissed Victor Miller’s attempt to run an AI bot under the name Vic for office. Miller said in his initial complaint that his application to appear on the 2026 primary ballot was rejected, that he was the only candidate for U.S. Senate required to provide written confirmation that he or she was a person, and his $768 filing fee was refunded.

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray said state and federal law clearly outline that to be a candidate for office, you must be a human being. Gray added his office told Miller he needed to change his application to clarify he was a human, something Gray said Miller refused to do.

U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson dismissed the case without prejudice on Sept. 22.

Miller’s previous challenges over Gray’s rejection were also denied.
Tags
Politics & Government ElectionsU.S. Senate2026 ElectionsArtificial Intelligence
Bob Beck
Bob Beck moved to Wyoming from Syracuse, New York, where he worked at WAER Syracuse Public Media as a news anchor, editor, and producer from 2023-2026. While at WAER, Beck was awarded the Syracuse Press Club-Best Public Affairs Program for 2025. Bob Beck also taught radio news for the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in New York.
See stories by Bob Beck
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