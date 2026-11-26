In 1957, just days after the launch of the Soviet satellite Sputnik, the U.S. Air Force embarked upon a program to develop a reusable space glider. The space plane was named Dyna-Soar, for its dynamic soaring capabilities. Listen in to an Air Force spokesman’s explanation.

Dyna-Soar clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:15

[With Dyna-Soar, we’re establishing a new technology that enables us to extend Air Force operational capabilities into the hypersonic and orbital flight regimes. Future outgrowths of Dyna-Soar may very well assume vital roles in our national defense.]

Dyna-Soar was envisioned as a manned vehicle which could be used for research, reconnaissance and even high-altitude bombing. But just as Boeing began construction on the space plane, project Dyna-Soar was cancelled. All was not lost. The research from the program influenced the design of the Space Shuttle.

Learn more in the George J. Mead papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.