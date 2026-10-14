Rebecca Bextel runs as the Constitution Party nominee for governor

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Rebecca Bextel is one of three Constitution Party candidates running for offices on the November ballot. Bextel is running for governor as a “constitutional alternative” for voters.

She said that while she believes in Republican values, many Republican politicians have strayed from upholding principles based on the Constitution and limited government.

“ I am heavily involved in the Republican Party,” Bextel said in a campaign video. “I've raised money for President Trump. That's because I believe in limited government, individual liberties, and personal responsibility. But having an ‘R’ by your name doesn't mean you stand for Republican values.”

Bextel’s campaign focuses on gun rights, strong immigration restrictions, abortion opposition, low property taxes and supporting a strong energy industry.

Bextel outlined her plans for her first 100 days in office if elected. She said on her campaign website that she will aim to reduce the size and influence of state government, lower costs for Wyomingites and defend traditional industries.

“Rebecca is running for Governor to defend limited government, responsible spending, energy independence, the Second Amendment, property rights, the sanctity of life, parental rights, and our Western way of life,” Bextel’s campaign site said. “She will oppose federal overreach, protect Wyoming's natural-resource industries, and fight unnecessary government interference in the lives of families and small businesses.”

Earlier this year, Bextel was one of several lawmakers embroiled in controversy when she hand-delivered checks on the House floor on Feb. 9, the first day of the Legislature’s budget session. Bextel distributed the checks to 10 Republican lawmakers on behalf of Teton County donor Don Grasso.

She has also been involved in a legal battle with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in a case that both sides have said centers access to public lands.