Teton County adopts resolution affirming rights for immigrants regardless of status

County leaders unanimously adopted a resolution on Sept. 28 recognizing the importance of Jackson Hole’s immigrant community as “integral” to the region’s economy, culture and civic life.

The statement describes immigrants as deserving of dignity and fair treatment regardless of their status.

County leaders also committed to creating “clear protocols” for when and how the sheriff and county employees work with federal immigration authorities.

One by one, commissioners said they wished they didn’t have to take up such a resolution stating human dignity, but felt they must. Natalia Macker said the words exemplified what the community does in hard times.

“Which is to show love instead of hate and not return the ugliness around us with anything other than compassionate care and connection,” she said.

Advocates hugged each other in the county chambers following the vote. Wyoming Immigrant Advocacy Project founder Rosie Read helped craft the statement and said it was a good first step.

“They’ve heard it over and over again that the silence has had an impact,” she said. “The silence itself has made [immigrants] feel less or more doubtful about whether they truly do still belong.”

Read said she first started to explore the idea of a resolution last year. But then the further-right Freedom Caucus held a majority in the House in Cheyenne and passed bills many felt targeted liberal Teton County, such as banning “sanctuary” status. The bloc losing power this year has empowered local leaders to act, Read said.

The Jackson Town Council heard a plea for similar backing from 14 residents later in the day but couldn’t discuss the topic at the special meeting. It is expected to consider adopting the resolution at a future meeting.

The county’s show of support came despite concerns that such a statement could trigger additional deportations. Activists brought the issue to commissioners in mid-September. Since then, a Turkish woman who lived and worked in town was taken into federal custody for allegedly overstaying her visa.

“I’m scared that I’m next,” Vanessa Chavarriaga Posada, an organizer, professional athlete and Colombian immigrant, told the council Monday. “And I know that I am not the only one.”

Mayor Arne Jorgensen previously told KHOL he supports the resolution, though others on town council worry it could do more harm than good. The adopted resolution sought by advocates was modeled after a resolution passed in Durango, Colorado last year.

Immigrants make up about 14% of Teton County’s population. They are overrepresented in the county jail, where about 200 have been transferred to federal custody since the start of Trump’s second term.

Silence from councilors is enabling hate speech from white nationalist groups like Patriot Front, which put up posters again around Jackson last week, two residents said.

One sign said “Defend American Labor,” according to a photo obtained by KHOL. Activists quickly took it down. The Jackson Police Department is aware of the signs but is not investigating, Lt. Russ Ruschill said. Stickers from the group were last seen in Jackson in April 2025.