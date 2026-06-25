SUN Bucks is officially up and running for the summer

SUN Bucks is now live in Wyoming. The federal program helps supplement free and reduced school lunches for families with low incomes during the summer months.

Wyoming lawmakers decided to opt out of the program during the last three legislative sessions. But this spring, Gov. Mark Gordon signed an executive order directing the Wyoming Department of Family Services (DFS) to set up SUN Bucks and have it running this summer.

The current cost to administer SUN Bucks is about $1.6 million, with those funds coming directly out of an unspent chunk of DFS’ budget, according to DFS Director Korin Schmidt .

More than 37,000 kids around the state will be automatically enrolled in the program, according to a recent DFS press release .

“The vast majority of children are going to be automatically enrolled based off of existing applications in other programs,” said SUN Bucks manager Cari Cuffney in a recent summer food access education training hosted by the Wyoming Food Coalition.

The funds will start getting mailed out in early July. Families will receive a preloaded debit card, similar to SNAP, and all three months will already be issued.

“It'll come preloaded with the full $120 benefit amount,” said Cuffney. “We're not going to do like $40 this month, $40 next, that kind of thing.”

Families also have the option to opt-out of SUN Bucks by replying to their eligibility determination email, calling customer service at 307-777-8786 or throwing away the SUN Bucks card when it arrives.

“We’re proud to see years of advocacy culminate in a meaningful program for children across the state,” said Margaret Thompson, the executive director of Hole Food Rescue in Jackson, in a press release. “We believe every child should have access to enough food throughout the entire year, and SUN Bucks is a proven tool to reduce hunger and increase food

security for Wyoming children.”