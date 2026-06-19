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District judge grants restraining order on 4% cap on property taxes

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published June 19, 2026 at 5:23 PM MDT
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks to visitors to the Wyoming Capitol building after his 2024 State of the State address.
David Dudley
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Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon speaks to visitors to the Wyoming Capitol building after his 2024 State of the State address.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Laramie County District Court granted a temporary restraining order against the state Board of Equalization Friday. This means the board will have to enforce the 4% property tax increase cap with the assumption it’s constitutional.

This comes after the governor moved to sue the Board of Equalization over concerns that the 4% property tax increase cap placed on residential properties is unconstitutional.

Lawmakers passed the cap in 2024 saying they were looking to give homeowner relief from rising inflation. But the board said it would create unequal assessments. That could conflict with the Wyoming Constitution, which says property must be valued uniformly.

The Board of Equalization is responsible for the equalized valuation on all property in Wyoming’s counties.

The District Court for First Judicial District, Laramie County will continue considering the case and still needs to make a final ruling on the constitutionality of the cap.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
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Politics & Government Wyoming taxesGovernor Mark Gordonproperty value
Jordan Uplinger
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Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
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