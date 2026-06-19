District judge grants restraining order on 4% cap on property taxes

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Laramie County District Court granted a temporary restraining order against the state Board of Equalization Friday. This means the board will have to enforce the 4% property tax increase cap with the assumption it’s constitutional.

This comes after the governor moved to sue the Board of Equalization over concerns that the 4% property tax increase cap placed on residential properties is unconstitutional.

Lawmakers passed the cap in 2024 saying they were looking to give homeowner relief from rising inflation. But the board said it would create unequal assessments . That could conflict with the Wyoming Constitution, which says property must be valued uniformly.

The Board of Equalization is responsible for the equalized valuation on all property in Wyoming’s counties.

The District Court for First Judicial District, Laramie County will continue considering the case and still needs to make a final ruling on the constitutionality of the cap.

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