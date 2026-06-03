Technical educator files for U.S. House race

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Sundance resident Richard Dodson filed for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat on the last day, Friday, as a Republican.

Wyoming Public Radio was unable to find any candidate website for Dodson. According to his LinkedIn , he’s a certified technical trainer. He has owned his own consulting company for the last six years, and graduated from Black Hills State University.