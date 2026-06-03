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Technical educator files for U.S. House race

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published June 3, 2026 at 11:30 AM MDT
A red, white and blue sign on a glass door reads “Don’t Forget Your I.D., Vote Here.”
Hannah Habermann
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Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Sundance resident Richard Dodson filed for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat on the last day, Friday, as a Republican.

Wyoming Public Radio was unable to find any candidate website for Dodson. According to his LinkedIn, he’s a certified technical trainer. He has owned his own consulting company for the last six years, and graduated from Black Hills State University.

There are nine other candidates vying for the Republican ticket. The primary is on Aug. 18.
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Politics & Government 2026 ElectionsU.S. House of RepresentativesSundance
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
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