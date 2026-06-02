Former Democrat who served in the state legislature files for U.S. House seat

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Keith B. Goodenough, a former Democrat who served in the Wyoming House from 1989 to 1992 and in the Senate from 1995 to 2004, filed to run in the Republican Party for the lone U.S. House seat on the last day, Friday.

Since his time in the legislature , Goodenough has run for several local offices as well as the U.S. Senate seat. He sat on the Casper City Council for one term. His most recent campaign was for state superintendent to fill the vacancy left by Jillian Balow in 2022. Balow has also filed to run for the U.S. House seat this year.

Wyoming Public Radio couldn’t find a campaign website on Goodenough’s issues for the U.S. House Seat.