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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Former Democrat who served in the state legislature files for U.S. House seat

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published June 2, 2026 at 2:45 PM MDT
A “Vote Here” sign at a polling station in Laramie
Melodie Edwards
Voter turnout was quiet at a Laramie polling station on

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Keith B. Goodenough, a former Democrat who served in the Wyoming House from 1989 to 1992 and in the Senate from 1995 to 2004, filed to run in the Republican Party for the lone U.S. House seat on the last day, Friday.

Since his time in the legislature, Goodenough has run for several local offices as well as the U.S. Senate seat. He sat on the Casper City Council for one term. His most recent campaign was for state superintendent to fill the vacancy left by Jillian Balow in 2022. Balow has also filed to run for the U.S. House seat this year.

Wyoming Public Radio couldn’t find a campaign website on Goodenough’s issues for the U.S. House Seat.

Nine other Republicans are vying for the seat. Wyoming’s primary is on Aug. 18.
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 ElectionsU.S. House of RepresentativesCasper
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
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