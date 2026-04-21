Judge dismisses case to remove Weston County clerk following her resignation

A district court judge has dismissed proceedings to determine whether Becky Hadlock, who resigned earlier this month as Weston County clerk, should be removed from office for her conduct during and after the 2024 general election, court records show.

District Court Judge Michael McGrady granted a motion by both parties to dismiss the case April 16, one week after Hadlock resigned from office. Hadlock resigned April 9, one day after she was arrested and charged with violating the election code as an official and one count of falsifying election documents. Both are felonies that carry maximum penalties of up to five years in prison.

Since November 2024, Hadlock has been at the center of a controversy stemming from an election-night miscount in the race for House District 1. On the night of the 2024 general election, Hadlock caused the miscount after using the wrong ballots, leading to a dramatic undercount in the vote for Speaker of the House Chip Neiman. A hand count sorted out the results, but it did not resolve the issue.

Things were instead made more complicated after Hadlock filed a post-election audit indicating the undercounts were legitimate. Months later, when lawmakers sought her presence at a committee meeting in Casper to discuss the events, Hadlock defied a legislative subpoena.

In November, the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office charged Hadlock with a misdemeanor for failing to appear. Two months later, Gov. Mark Gordon directed the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office to seek Hadlock’s removal from office, accusing her of filing a false audit report and defying the subpoena. The case was set to go to trial earlier this month, but that was initially postponed following Hadlock’s resignation.

“The Parties declare that [Hadlock] has resigned from the office of Weston County Clerk, effective April 9, 2026, and the Weston County Commissioners confirmed the finality of [her] resignation by formally declaring the office vacant on April 14, 2026. These actions have rendered the petition for removal of [Hadlock] moot,” according to the filing filed by both parties in the case seeking its dismissal. “The parties therefore agree and stipulate that this action is dismissed with prejudice, with each party to bear their own costs.”

Since the court granted the motion, the case is now closed.

Meanwhile, the two other cases involving Hadlock remain in play. A two-day jury trial in the misdemeanor case is scheduled for May 28 and 29 in Casper, while a preliminary hearing in the felony charges case is set for May 27 in Newcastle.