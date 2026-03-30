Management Council set to review interim committee schedules

The list of individually proposed topics for the 2026 interim session was released last week. And the chairs of each committee have chosen their top priorities from that list.

The interim is the time between legislative sessions when lawmakers work in joint committees to research, discuss and potentially craft bills for the upcoming session. Lawmakers submitted more than 250 topics, ranging from studies on tax reform, reviewing policy on artificial intelligence (AI) and considering a new state council.

The Management Council will meet on April 1 to review each committee’s priority topics. The council determines the allotted amount of time for each interim committee. After changes to rules last year , chairs of committees are now allowed to sort out what topics are discussed in those timeframes.

Each committee has requested a budget and the number of days to go through interim priorities. The priority list for each committee comes from the input of different lawmakers and the topics they seek to address.

The Joint Judiciary Committee

The safety of children made up many of the 20-plus proposed topics. Rep. Elissa Campbell (R-Casper), Sen. Laura Pearson (R-Kremmer), and Rep. Art Washut (R-Casper) all proposed topics relating to parenting, the foster care system, or reviewing Wyoming child protection laws. Outside of child welfare, other proposed topics included looking into property rights as they extend to airspace, campaign finance reform and creating a more secure system for the public to access court records.

After the committee met on March 6 to discuss topics, the co-chairmen chose the interim topic priority order as follows: [ublic access to court records, strategic lawsuits against public participation, Title 6 and criminal code review, escape from adult community correctional facilities, traffic and law enforcement issues, probate code and agency reports and court opinions.

The Joint Appropriations Committee

The Appropriations committee had fewer than ten proposed topics. Two of those topics, proposed by Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette), suggested a continued review of the Wyoming Business Council (WBC) by looking deeper into developing a “state-wide economic development strategy that maximizes return on public investment and supports sustainable economic growth.” Another proposed topic aimed to look broadly at the state’s framework for helping to develop business, and another is more focused on the council itself. The WBC got half of its funding cut during the past session, amidst discussion of the value of the state economic development agency.

It also considered a memorial for Stanley Hathaway, periodic retiree benefit adjustments for public employees and the creation of a state commission for the blind and the deaf.

The committee met to discuss interim topics on March 4, and arrived at the following interim topic priority list in the following order: Wyoming Business Council, Wyoming Retirement System, State Commission for the Deaf and Blind and statutory responsibilities.

Revenue Committee

With just under 30 proposals, the Revenue committee considered reviewing tax reforms as the state looks for alternative revenue. Rep. Tony Locke (R-Casper) proposed five topics, including asking the committee to find ways to enhance revenue without over-reliance on property taxes. In a similar effort, Sen. Cale Case (R-Lander) and Rep. Jayme Lien (R-Casper) both proposed ideas to review electricity generation and the tax burden associated with it. Lien noted that the committee should broaden the tax base without increasing electricity taxes. Case suggested the committee follow up on a 2024 interim review that looked at removing the sales tax on electricity sales in Wyoming.

The committee met to discuss interim topics on March 6, and arrived at the following interim topic priority list: property tax reform, electricity taxation, governmental property tax exemptions and other tax issues.

The Joint Education Committee

Much of the focus of the proposed education topics was on increased transparency and understanding. Rep. McKay Erickson (R-Afton) proposed digging into school finance since he said there's concern from schools about the recent recalibration law . He proposed that reviewing it in a dedicated committee would help bring clarity to school finances.

Two other proposals sought to study Wyoming’s educational institutions' AI policies. Rep. Daniel Singh (R-Cheyenne) and Sen. Wendy Schuler (R-Evanston) both suggested the education committee review AI in school, its effect on children and how the state might integrate it into students' studies.

The committee met to discuss interim topics on March 6, and arrived at the following interim priority list : educational basket of goods, dual and concurrent enrollment programs, virtual education, state administrative review, artificial intelligence in education and school discipline.

The Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources Committee

The Agriculture Committee saw 11 proposals, all aimed at specific industry, water or state concerns. The committee considered certification for electronic cattle tags, fencing laws, modernization of conservation district statutes and the potential use of state lands for homesteading.

Two proposals relating to pregnant cattle were also suggested. One reviews the licensing requirements needed to conduct cattle pregnancy tests, and another explores non-veterinarians conducting livestock pregnancy tests amidst a shortage of veterinarians .

The committee met to discuss interim topics on March 5, and arrived at the following interim priority list : non-certified pregnancy testing of cattle and proactive herd management, review of state land recreation rules and regulations, update on electronic identification of cattle, preventing orphaned water rights and fence-out laws for livestock.

The Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee

The Travel Committee looked at a broad range of topics to review over the interim. Rep. Andrew Bryone (R-Jackson) suggested a review of trapping, or the use of hunting contraptions to capture animals for game, fur, research and other purposes. Rep. McKay proposed looking into the ethics around hunting technology, Rep. Scott Heiner (R-Green Rivier) suggested consideration of regulation around e-bikes and e-scooters and Rep. Lien proposed a reclassification of snow plow drivers to emergency equipment operators.

Sen. Bill Landon (R-Casper) wanted the committee to consider expanding the definition of state lands to allow for flexibility in a potential mineral lease request at Fort Fetterman. Additionally, five of the 25 submissions were related to regulating, reviewing or consolidating regulations around gaming.

The committee met to discuss interim topics and arrived at the following interim priority topics , as ordered by the co-chairmen: Wyoming Game and Fish Department budget, Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources updates, landowner habitat issues, gaming and entertainment, Wyoming Game and Fish Department updates, Seminoe Pumped Storage Project Proposal and agency reports.

Corporations Committee

This committee saw a number of topics continue from past legislative and interim sessions. That included looking at transitioning and funding for a next generation 911 system in the state. Sen. Case also proposed looking at electric reliability concerns and capacity constraints related to large electric loads. Case referenced reports from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC), which say Wyoming’s power grid could experience power shortages by 2029.

The committee could also suggested spending its interim reviewing health care for low-income working adults, registered agent fraud, the ability for towns to conduct municipal recall elections, enhanced support of the public service commission and the fire suppression code for commercial buildings.

The committee met to discuss interim topics on March 3, and arrived at the following interim priority list in this order: fraud protection, public records/open meetings, election review, 911 funding, transparency for public dollars and electricity/public service commission issues,

The Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee

Rep. Landon Brown (R-Cheyenne) proposed reviewing the Wyoming Department of Transportation revenue framework. Brown also suggested the committee review using established avenues of funding through gaming as a way to help fund highways.

Rep. Julie Jarvis (R-Casper) proposed that the committee take a look at Wyoming’s Airport Infrastructure Funding. Other proposed topics were 811 statutes, work zone safety, commercial vehicle inspections, GIS coordination and the competitive marketability of TRICARE insurance.

The committee met to discuss interim topics on March 4, and arrived at the following interim priority list in this order: transportation and highways, military affairs, other topics and reports from agencies, state, and local entities.

The Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee

Sen. Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester) suggested reviewing how to get rid of obstacles to achieve energy dominance. Sen. Stacy Jones (R-Rock Springs) proposed considering how to protect consumers from predatory actions by wholesalers.

Similar to proposed reviews by Rep. Bear in the Appropriations Committee, Sen. Tara Nethercott (R-Cheyenne) proposed a review of the Wyoming economic development structure.

The committee met to discuss interim topics, and arrived at the following interim priority list as ordered by the co-chairmen: Wyoming Business Council and economic development, energy dominance and expansion, industrial siting bonding and exemptions, oil and gas — produced water teuse, Colorado River curtailment and economic impacts, unclaimed property, curling atones and agency reports.

The Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee

Most of the Labor Committee’s 30 plus interim topic proposals focus on healthcare. Proposals included CPR in schools, breast exam access, expanding midwifery to address rural maternity gaps, Medicaid policy, pharmacy modernization and a bill for medical freedom.

Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) proposed reviewing healthcare affordability, slowing Medicaid growth and creating a Detransitioners Bill of Rights, or “five core rights” for those wishing to reverse surgical changes made to one’s biological sex.

The committee met to discuss interim topics on March 4, and arrived at the following interim priority list in this order: workers compensation, rural health transformation, maternity care issues, health care provider shortage and accessibility of health care, behavioral health problems and cancer treatment.

Management Audit Committee

The Management Audit Committee listrf two topics they may consider during the interim. The first is a continuation of the discussion on Senate File 63. That bill failed this past session but would’ve required agencies to provide notice when enacting major rule changes. The second was a review of the audit process used for special districts, as well as enforcement related to noncompliance.

The committee met to discuss interim topics on March 5, and arrived at the following interim priority list in this order: review of 2026 legislation, review of audit processes and review of State Treasurer’s policies.

The Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology

The 14 proposed topics for the committee focused on financial technology and AI. The committee suggested reviewing data rights and privacy for Wyoming Consumers.

Sen. Barry Crago (R-Bufflao) proposed the committee work to create a Wyoming Consumer Data Privacy Act, and explore concepts like a right for consumers to delete their data from data brokers with “one click” and supporting the ability to opt-in to data collection as opposed to the consumer having to manually opt-out of data collection. Additionally, the committee suggested exploring providing yields directly to Wyoming Stable Token holders. On AI, Sen. Rothfuss proposed reviewing under what circumstances an artificial intelligence-created document may be afforded attorney-client privilege.