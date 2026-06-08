BLM looks into Native rock art vandalism in the Bighorn Basin

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is looking into recent incidents of Indigenous rock art vandalization in northern Wyoming.

Six sites in the Bighorn Basin were damaged, according to a press release sent out by the agency on June 4. People scratched names and phrases onto and next to the petroglyphs, and shot bullets at the sites. At one location, someone lit a bonfire below the rock art, causing the rock to crack, crumble and change colors.

“This intentional damage takes away future generations’ ability to view this part of our human history and to study these sites,” said Cody-based BLM archaeologist Karina Black.

That damage is irreversible, according to the agency. All six sites are protected under the federal Archaeological Resources Protection Act and vandalizing them is illegal.

In 2025, the Wyoming Legislature also passed a law creating fines for anyone who vandalizes petroglyphs, pictographs and historical inscriptions on state land.