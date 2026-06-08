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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

BLM looks into Native rock art vandalism in the Bighorn Basin

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:43 PM MDT
A measuring stick leans against a big boulder outside, which has Indigenous inscriptions on one of its sides.
Bureau of Land Management
The BLM shared this image of a rock art site that was recently vandalized in the Bighorn Basin.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is looking into recent incidents of Indigenous rock art vandalization in northern Wyoming.

Six sites in the Bighorn Basin were damaged, according to a press release sent out by the agency on June 4. People scratched names and phrases onto and next to the petroglyphs, and shot bullets at the sites. At one location, someone lit a bonfire below the rock art, causing the rock to crack, crumble and change colors.

“This intentional damage takes away future generations’ ability to view this part of our human history and to study these sites,” said Cody-based BLM archaeologist Karina Black.

That damage is irreversible, according to the agency. All six sites are protected under the federal Archaeological Resources Protection Act and vandalizing them is illegal.

In 2025, the Wyoming Legislature also passed a law creating fines for anyone who vandalizes petroglyphs, pictographs and historical inscriptions on state land.

Anyone with tips or information about the vandalism can reach out to the BLM Cody Field Office at 307-578-5900.
Tags
Tribal News Bighorn BasinBureau of Land ManagementCodypetroglyphsIndigenous landVandalism
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
See stories by Hannah Habermann
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