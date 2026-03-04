Laramie County fire chief supports wildfire-related bills

The windy and dry fire-prone Wyoming weather patterns in recent years have surged too high for the state's fire rescue team, made up of 80% volunteers.

Laramie County Fire Authority (LCFA) Fire Chief Jason Caughey says the advancement of the five bills in the 2026 legislative budget session are a crucial step towards fire safety.

"Wyoming has seen a significant increase of wildland fires in our state," Caughey said. "Through this bill, it would provide two modules, professional firefighters, that would be full time to serve our local communities and that quick response of wildland events."

HB36, Forestry division wildland fire modules, would create Wyoming's first module of firefighters under the State Forestry Division of the Office of State Lands and Investments.

Not only will this ensure wildland fires are properly staffed but also create more in-state jobs.

"By adding these professional firefighters, paid firefighters, to these modules, that helps augment that lack of coverage during that daytime responses which will help in those critical areas," Caughey said.

In last year's session, $2.75 million was approved toward Wyoming's fire aviation capabilities. This year's five bills are hoping to continue to fill the gap of the ongoing demand.

"This is just the next phase of that to get more personnel into those events to keep those events smaller so it would be less burden to our communities, damage to our communities if we can catch them if they're small," Caughey said.

LCFA reminds residents of simple precautions one can take through windy and dry conditions such as being extra mindful while working with any sparks or fires.

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.