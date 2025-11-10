Sublette County man enters ‘not guilty’ plea for felony animal cruelty over wolf treatment

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Sublette County man who ran down a wolf on a snowmobile and brought it into a bar nearly two years ago had his first court appearance Monday. This was the first time Cody Roberts has publicly appeared and talked on the issue.

Roberts pleaded “not guilty” to felony cruelty to animal charges, saying little else through the short proceedings. He faces up to two years in prison and a $5,000 fine if a jury convicts him.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department A photo of a video taken the night Cody Roberts brought a live wolf into a Sublette County bar.

The “not guilty” plea allows his team to pursue a potential plea deal. Otherwise, a jury trial is set for five days starting March 9, 2026.

Roberts was initially fined $250 by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for violating laws prohibiting the possession of live wildlife. He was indicted on felony charges by a grand jury in August.

District Court Judge Richard L. Lavery is overseeing the case. He was called in from nearby Sweetwater County. However, the venue for the case remains in Sublette County.

Lavery agreed with Sublette County prosecutor Clayton Melinkovich that Roberts does not pose a flight risk and forewent assigning bond, also known as a personal recognizance bond .

The arraignment was held virtually, with the judge, Roberts, defense attorney Rob Piper and Melinkovich tuning in from various cities across the state. About 22 people who had signed up ahead of time were allowed to join via livestream. In an empty courtroom in Pinedale, a handful of journalists and one of Roberts’ supporters watched the virtual proceedings on a screen.

Many trying to tune into a promised audio feed were met with a blank screen or an error message. Roberts dealt with technology issues as well, showing up on screen about 10 minutes late. All-in-all, the arraignment took about 15 minutes.

