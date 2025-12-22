Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes - Becky Brock - Florence W. Roginson

About the Photo: As one of Florence W. Roginson’s 12 grandchildren, Becky is passionate about her family history. She has researched and self-published numerous books focused on Florence and other family members. She retired after a 31-year career including amazing locations with the National Park Service at Natural Bridges National Monument in Utah; Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado; Ellis Island and Statue of Liberty National Monument in New York City; and Katmai National Park and Preserve and Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

History: (12/12/1889-11/21/1971) lived with Jake and Carrie Webster at their ranch 10 miles up Wood River from Meeteetse, WY. She taught in a one-room school three miles from the Websters during the 1919-1920 school year. Here she is pictured sitting on the corral fence at the Websters in October 1919. She and one of the Websters' hired hands exchanged clothes for a fun-filled day of photo shoots at the ranch.

About Florence: Florence W. Roginson was born in Chicago on December 12, 1889, and grew up in the Buffalo, NY, area. After serving as a WWI Canteen Girl in England and France (October 1918 to August 1919), and at the urging of the “boys” she met overseas, she secured a one-room school teacher job near Meeteetse, Wyoming, for the 1919-1920 school year.

She left Buffalo, NY, in September 1919, and traveled by train to Cody, Wyoming, then by “stage” (pickup truck) to Meeteetse, and then another 10 miles up the Greybull River and finally up the Wood River to her final destination, the Jake and Carrie Webster ranch. She boarded at the Webster ranch and walked three miles each day to the country schoolhouse.

Specific to her 1919-1920 school-teaching year near Meeteetse, WY, Florence was a prolific letter writer to her brother in Buffalo, NY. She vividly described her opinions and astonishment about everything “western”.

Initially, Florence was uncertain he made a wise decision to teach in a rural setting given the remoteness, rugged landscape, and three-mile walk to the school house. But soon her letters expressed how much she grew to enjoy her surroundings, the people, and the place. Her letters include plenty of drama, hard work, delightful descriptions about ranch life, extreme weather conditions, dances, and the challenges of rural school teaching. (Florence Roginson: Country School-Marm, 2024)